Breaking News
Translate

Police arrest 20 suspects allegedly terrorizing Sokoto

On 5:19 pmIn Newsby Comments

Sokoto – The Sokoto State Police Command says it has arrested 20 suspects alleged to be terrorizing residents of Sabon Birni Local Government and its environs.

Military
Soldiers and policemen stand at the gate of the state headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on March 10, 2019. – Fears has gripped residents of oil-rich Port Harcourt city in Niger delta region as state headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission has been condoned off by dozens of fierce looking soldiers, anti-riots policemen and other complementary security agents who are jointly patrolling the city ahead of the much awaited results of the just concluded governorship and state assembly elections. (Photo by AFP)
Police, Operation Puff Adder, Abia
Police launch Operation Puff Adder

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, who made this known at a news conference on Tuesday in Sokoto, said that the suspects were arrested in the last seven days.

Kaoje said the suspects were arrested by a joint security team, which comprised the Police, Army, Customs, DSS, Immigration, Civil Defence Corps, among others.

He said the suspects were apprehended with a gun, axes, army uniforms, hemps and drugs as well as items suspected to be charms.

Kaoje called on the residents to assist security operatives with useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals in their domain.

EFCC nabs 32 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan(Opens in a new browser tab)

The commissioner further urged the people to go about their businesses as security agencies had taken control of the black spots in the state. (NAN)

Tambuwal’s Aide urges prayer for incoming government(Opens in a new browser tab)


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.