Police arrest 20 suspects allegedly terrorizing Sokoto

Sokoto – The Sokoto State Police Command says it has arrested 20 suspects alleged to be terrorizing residents of Sabon Birni Local Government and its environs.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, who made this known at a news conference on Tuesday in Sokoto, said that the suspects were arrested in the last seven days.

Kaoje said the suspects were arrested by a joint security team, which comprised the Police, Army, Customs, DSS, Immigration, Civil Defence Corps, among others.

He said the suspects were apprehended with a gun, axes, army uniforms, hemps and drugs as well as items suspected to be charms.

Kaoje called on the residents to assist security operatives with useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals in their domain.

The commissioner further urged the people to go about their businesses as security agencies had taken control of the black spots in the state. (NAN)