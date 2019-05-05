On whose side are you?

By Funmi Komolafe

Thank God we made it to the month of May. Many call it the month of Grace, as the Lord liveth, you will benefit from the Lord’s special grace in the name of Jesus.

Today’s edition will still be on reflections of Easter.

Essentially, because the lessons of Easter are crucial to our Christian life.

These days, three Rs feature prominently in our Christian life. What are they you may ask? They are Rebellion, Repentance and Redemption.

These issues didn’t start with us. Actually, they featured prominently in the life of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Let’s first look at Rebellion. The Holy Bible tells us that people rebelled against the Lord. He was queried for healing on the Sabbath day, he was queried for preaching forgiveness, and he was queried for practically everything he did.

The story of the woman with infirmity for 18 years in Luke 13 vs. 11 – 15 gives details of what happened but here we’ll consider verses 13 and 14 “And he laid his hands on her and immediately she was made straight, and glorified God.

And the ruler of the synagogue answered with indignation, because that Jesus had healed on the Sabbath day, and said unto the people, there are six days in which men ought to work: in them therefore come and be healed, and not on the Sabbath day”.

The comment of the ruler of the synagogue signaled the beginning of rebellion. Of course, he got other people to join him.

As a Christian, what is your role in the church, what is your role in the community where you live or work? Have you formed the habit of rebellion?

Are you in the habit of running others down in the church because you think that the role given to a fellow member is more conspicuous than yours? Or your problem with that man in the office is that he is trusted with more assignments than you ?

Judas Iscariot joined others to rebel against the master. How did he end ? He committed suicide.

There are various reasons why people rebel but most are not justified .

Let’s look at the last hours of our Lord on the Cross-. The Holy Bible informed us that Jesus was crucified along with two thieves. Our focus here is the attitude of the two thieves.

Luke 23 vs. 33- 43 gives us details of what happened while our Lord was on the cross before he gave up the ghost.

We’ll consider specific verses. Verse 33 “ And when they were come to the place which is called Calvary, there they crucified him, and the male factors, one on the right hand, and the other on the left”.

We were told of how the soldiers mocked Jesus and gave him vinegar to drink.

Verses 39- 43 “ And one of the malefactors which were hanged railed on him, saying, If thou be Christ, save thyself and us. But the other answering rebuked him, saying, Dost not thou fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation? And we indeed justify; for we receive the due reward of our deeds; but this man hath done nothing amiss. And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom. And Jesus said unto him, Verily, I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise”.

From the above quoted passage it comes clear to us, that one of the thieves, joined the Rebellion while the other opted for Repentance.

Their words gave them out. Note that the soldiers mocked Jesus just like the thief that said, “ if thou be Christ , save thyself and us”. With his words, he had joined the soldiers and those who ganged up to crucify Jesus.

In the name of Jesus every evil confederacy against you, against your children, your business will fail . The Lord will fight for you in Jesus name.

Let’s consider the other thief. He probably didn’t fully understand what it meant to repent but he admitted that he committed a crime and asked Jesus to remember him when he gets to his Kingdom. In other words, he knew that anyone who is forgiven receives a warm welcome. Not only that, he was truthful to himself. He admitted his crime and also demonstrated that he knew Jesus was innocent. He chose to be on the Lord’s side and Jesus confirmed his position when he said, “ Verily, I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise”

On whose side are you? Are truthful to yourself enough to confess your sins and repent with a vow not to go back to such sins? If you are physically weak and cannot control your flesh then ask the Holy Spirit for help and you will not remain sinful.

The good news in the story of the crucifixion of our Lord Jesus that the two thieves and the conspirators, or rather the rebels didn’t know was that his blood was shed for our Redemption.

They didn’t know that Jesus on the cross was to fulfill his mission on earth – Redemption. He came to save us from our sins. His Blood will not be shed in vain in your life in the name of Jesus.

Ist John, chapter 1 verse 7 is our authority. “ But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin”.

The passage makes the message of redemption very clear.

Revelations 12 vs. 10 and 11 also buttress this point.

“ And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven , Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night”.

Our emphasis is in verse 11 “ And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death”.

Who did the Blood overcome? Of course Satan and his demons. Who is the accuser cast down? Satan and his co -conspirators.

By the power in the Blood of Jesus, you will overcome every challenge that has been a source of worry to you.

Be confident, opt to be on the Lord’s side by living according to his standards, worshipping, serving him among others.

Renew your faith, no devil, no demon can overcome the Lord Jesus. Be confident. His Blood will avail for you.

As we go into the month of grace, it is important that we do our best to stay away from sins. This is because, sometimes, the challenges that we have are the consequences of sin. Sin opens our lives to Satan and his demons to attack us.

As you resolve to be on the Lord’s side, you will enjoy the peace of the Lord in Jesus name.

Shalom!