Oil fire: Communities want Chevron, FG to provide relief for victims

Communities affected by oil field inferno in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have called on the Federal Government and Chevron Nigeria Ltd. to provide them relief materials.

Inhabitants of the communities, led by Rev. Ola Akinyomi, made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Wednesday.

The inferno at Ojumole well 1 owned by Chevron occurred on April 18.

The communities said they were already working with Chevron to ensure the safety of the people end ensure that the fire was put out as soon as possible.

They advised the people living communities around the oil well not to go the oil well until the fire was put out.

“We, the stakeholder communities to Ojumole Well 1 in Ilaje Local Government of Ondo State, hereby commiserate with Chevron Nig, Ltd. and the people of Ikorigho, Ojumole, Zion Ikorigho, Otumara, Ajegunle, Ilueri and Bowoto communities, who are affected by the fire burning at the Ojumole Well 1 through the activities of wicked and inhuman oil thieves and illegal bunkers, who have no respect for human lives and the environment.

“Immediately the fire started, Chevron informed our communities and our representatives were part of the Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) team to the site of the incident on Saturday April 20.

“During the JIV visit, it was discovered that the incident was caused by oil thieves, who have been coming to steal crude oil from the facility,” the communities said.

They promised not to use the incident to extort the company for any “political or personal gains’’.

“We, as Ilaje people, are hospitable and when a true Ilaje sees his neighbour’s house on fire he will try to help not extort him.

“We, therefore, dissociate ourselves from all attempts to extort Chevron or capitalise on this sad incident for political gains.

“The people doing this are not the appointed leaders of our people and therefore cannot speak for us.

“We are already working with Chevron to ensure that our people remain safe and that the fire is put out as soon as possible.

“We, therefore, advise our people not to go near the area where the fire is burning so as not to hamper the efforts to put out the fire.’’

The management of Chevron visited the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Monday and said the company was taking steps to ensure the safety of the communities around the oil well.