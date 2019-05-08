No harm must befall Saraki, others, PDP warns FG, APC

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned an described the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on the director general of the Atiku Presidential Campaign, Senator Bukola Saraki as ‘harassment’ by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government and warned that no harm should befall him.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP expressed concern that the APC-led Federal Government is now using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to hound the Senate President in a clear case of political witch-hunt.

Read the full statement below:

The PDP alerts that the fresh siege against Senator Saraki is part of the larger plot for a renewed clamp-down on key opposition figures and perceived political opponents of the APC administration, particularly, to frustrate the determination to retrieve our stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal.

The party says nothing else can explain the Federal Government’s obnoxious and distasteful resort to intimidation and evidence-fishing, just to nail Senator Saraki at all costs, even when nothing incriminating has been found in his stewardship as Governor of Kwara state, after several investigations.

The Federal Government is hounding Senator Saraki even after he has been prosecuted but discharged and acquitted by the Supreme Court, after the government failed to substantiate claims of false asset declaration against him.

The PDP holds that this renewed witch-hunt tailored against Senator Saraki and perceived opposition leaders further confirms that the Buhari Presidency and the APC have become frenetic over the overwhelming evidence that our party will present at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Moreover, our party already has information on how certain elements in the APC have plotted to cash in on the new siege to harm key leaders of our party, under certain guise.

The APC is called upon to note that Nigerians are already aware of the truth in all issues leading to this renewed harassment of the Senate President. We insist that no harm must come to Senator Saraki or any member of his family.

The PDP therefore cautions the Federal Government to retrace its steps on this new plot against opposition leaders in our polity.