Nnamdi Chinecherem, the 2019 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Javelin gold medallist in the U-18 category, says he is working toward representing Nigeria at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Nnamdi Chinecherem, who achieved the 74.71m mark at the Abidjan competition in April, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that he was always desirous of winning more medals for the country in international championships.

The University of Port Harcourt student charged more javelin throwers to continue to work harder, to enable them to compete and win medals for Nigeria at the Olympics.

“In the next five years, I want to feature in the 2024 Olympics and make a meaningful impact. I always have the desire to acquire more medals.

“I am not always satisfied with what I get, but I am grateful.

“My dream for javelin in Nigeria is to have as many as five to six athletes going for the Olympics and winning medals,” he said.

Nnamdi Chinecherem noted that he discovered his ability to throw things far while in secondary school.

“I knew from my secondary school days that I had such strength of throwing things far. I was also good in the sprint, but throwing is my love,” he said.

The Javelin athlete described the zeal to be known in the world as his motivating factor.

“My motivation has been that I want to be well-known in the world as a champion and having the mindset of changing the world record too.

“Nationally, Mary Onyali; and my Coach internationally, Jan Zelenzy of Czech Republic, and German’s Thomas Rohler, motivate me a lot; not forgetting my mother for her support,” Nnamdi Chinecherem said.

The 2024 Olympic Games holds in Paris from July 26 to Aug. 11.

VANGUARD