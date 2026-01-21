Marcell Jacobs back with coach who led him to Olympic gold

Marcell-Jacobs

Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs has announced he is returning to work with the coach who guided him to a shock Olympic 100 metres title in 2021.

Jacobs, 31, had left Paolo Camossi’s group to base himself in Florida with Rana Reider two years ago, but he says he is returning home.

“I am happy to return to work with Paolo Camossi. Together we wrote a beautiful page of Italian sport history and I think together we can write another,” Jacobs said on the website of the Italian athletics federation.

“We are looking towards Los Angeles 2028. Now, we’ll get back to work to create new emotions and satisfaction for those who have always supported me,” he added.

Since his stunning Olympic triumph in Tokyo, Jacobs has suffered a series of injuries and slipped down the world rankings, although he did finish fifth in the Olympic 100m final in Paris in 2024.

He also won the European 100m title in 2022 and 2024 but he was eliminated in the semi-finals at the world championships in Tokyo last September.