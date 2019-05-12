Moments with a Mother

By Janet Adetu

Mother’s Day it comes up and is celebrated twice a year in March in the United Kingdom and in May in the United States. A moment to remember, recognize and celebrate all the Mother figures in your life.

The number one being your beloved birth mother. So once again this year this is wishing all our dear Mothers a Happy Mother’s Day today!!!

I am currently writing this article seated in New York just as Mothers Day is buzzing everywhere. I walked into a mall and every business is cashing in on the upcoming weekend for mothers. From designer bags, watches, dresses, accessories, perfumes, makeup, home giftings the lot. If anyone forgot about the seacial weekend you were quickly awakened by the buzz of the moment.

I then decided in the spur of the moment to speak to a few mothers to get there perspectives on being a mother since this is not something discussed everyday unless you re in a focus group. I have taken the time to share the questions and responses as we learn more each day by our own experiences as well as from others too.

Feel free to read on their views and share yours too.

Q1. Welcome to the life of being a mother. When you were growing up, or when you just got married how many children did you desire?

Mother One:

I come from a big family of eight children so I always knew I would want from four kids and above, I’m still working on it.

Mother Two:

Well for me my husband and I decided on two from the get go.

Mother Three:

I like the idea of three children at least to have the baby of the house around when the others go off to college.

Mother Four:

I was dreaming of four kids but with the two I have now and the challenges involved I am tempted to say I am just fine where I am. Who knows this may change later but it is not easy.

Q2. A quick straight forward question, Is motherhood what you expected?

Mother One:

What can I say I saw my mother go through a lot of stress raising us all but I sure learnt a lot of discipline from my mum. I knew it was not going to be a walk in the park but I guess I did not realize how draining it could be juggling my career life with motherhood. Even with help at home I have promised myself that I will be the best Mum ever.

Mother Two:

To be honest I am still learning the ropes and have a long way to go. My expectations have always been moderated, I take each day as it comes.

Mother Three:

I have had very high expectations because of the fear of failure when it comes to motherhood. I actually took time out of work for two years for each child just to be available at that tender young age. I see the children today and see so much lacking, manners, respect, consideration and all. I truly fear for the next generation as they are too exposed and mums are busy chasing other things.

Mother Four:

Motherhood is what I expected and more. It is hardwork, lonely, challenging, difficult at the same time rewarding, a blessing, joyful and a pleasure. I will still choose to be a mother over and over gain.

READ ALSO:

Q3. Were you prepared for motherhood before and after marriage?

Mother One:

Not really.

Mother Two:

In a little way.

Mother Three:

Absolutely not thank God for the presence of my mother.

Mother Four:

My Grandmother was my life saver, I could not have done it without her.

Q4. What are the joys of being a mum to you?

Mother One:

I get to see my kids grow daily I get to be called Mum

I am experiencing what it is like to train a child with good values

Mother Two:

A sense of fulfilment The pride of extending the generation to great grandchild

A marital desire come true

Mother Three:

Happiness within A blessing fro above

Accomplishment

Mother Four:

Watching my kids grow together My husbands joy of being a dad

Adding value to my kids

Q5. What would you say to a mother to be?

Mother One:

Motherhood is a joy to discover but please sit down think about it and discuss with you partner or spouse to eliminate any surprises.

Mother Two:

Learn from the experience of others, ask lots of questions, read lots of books and just be you.

Mother Three:

Plan your journey of motherhood. Do not be caught off guard, be happy about your transition and try to be the best mum you can.

Mother Four:

Pray a lot, be disciplined, live life happy with yourself and circumstances. Grow yourseld daily and be the best mum you can too.

Interesting conversations, we actually discussed a lot more but due to spacing we may just continue this another time.

I hope these responses resonate with may mothers as experiences are shared.

Have a Blessed and Great Mothers Day

janet.adetu@jsketiquetteconsortium.com

janet.adetu@gmail.com

@janetadetu