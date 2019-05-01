Minimum wage: Jigawa tasks NLC on maximum productivity

The Jigawa Government on Wednesday urged civil servants in the state to ensure maximum productivity as it planned to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.

Reports have it that Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Bauchi state made the remark in Dutse as the state marked the 2019 Workers’ Day.

Badaru, represented by the deputy governor, Mr Ibrahim Hassan, said: “To whom much is given, much is expected”, assuring that the state had concluded arrangements to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.

“If you could remember, as far back as December last year, the governor was one of the governors that agreed to pay whatever amount was agreed as minimum wage.

“Also, the budget passed this year contained the provision of the minimum wage. All we are waiting for is the various committees working towards the implementation of the minimum wage to finish their work before we begin the payment.

“Therefore, I call on the NLC to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring that its members work diligently so that we get a maximum productive from civil service in the state,” Badaru said.

Earlier, the NLC Chairman in the state, Mr Sanusi Alhassan, made nine requests from the state government to ensure the well-being and welfare of civil servants in the state.

The requests made are in the areas of accommodation, education, pension, health, mines, legislature, agriculture, fuel, electricity and tax, as well as payment of 2019 Leave Grant.

Alhassan, who thanked the state government for reposing its confidence in the NLC, assured that no effort would be spared on its part to ensure that the interests of workers in the state were fully served.

“This administration has been kind to state workers. When the country was groaning under the pressure of recession, you put us first.

“When states with bigger revenue base were struggling to pay their workers salary, you suspended everything until our monthly salaries were paid.

“When other states were considering retrenchment, you employed more workers in health and education sectors.

“And when other states were dragging their feet in negotiating the N30, 000 minimum wage, you announced that you will be among the first states to pay the agreed sum,” Alhassan said.

The chairman, therefore, assured the government of the workers’ commitment to continue to put in their best efforts in their various places of work.

According to him, the gesture is to ensure the success of Badaru’s revolutionary agenda aimed at economic and infrastructural revival of the state.