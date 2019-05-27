Man kills wife, son, hangs self in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Aga Ikorodu community in Lagos was, weekend, thrown into confusion after a man allegedly murdered his wife and their six-year-old son.

Thereafter, the suspect, Enifeh Akupa Omomo, committed suicide by hanging himself in his one-room apartment on 12 Eruga Street.

Residents revealed that late Omomo had always threatened to kill his wife and son over allegation of infidelity on the part of his wife.

An argument, which reportedly ensued, degenerated into a brawl between the couple in the early hours of Friday, during which the woman was heard shouting for help.

However, when neighbours went to the apartment by 8a.m. to settle scores between the couple, they were thrown off balance at the sight of 38-year-old Faith Omomo and her son, Glorious, in a pool of their blood.

As if that was not enough, residents said the lifeless body of Omomo was found dangling from the ceiling fan.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, confirmed the incident. He said detectives from the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba, who visited the scene, evacuated the corpses to the General Hospital for autopsy.

He added that the investigation had commenced.

… poly guard

In a related development, a private guard at Lagos State Polytechnic has been arrested for allegedly hacking his colleague to death.

The murder was suspected to have been for ritual purpose, as the suspect, Cletus Williams, committed it while the deceased, Okoro John, was sleeping.

Williams was said to have slit late Okoro’s throat and chopped off his right wrist. He thereafter raised the alarm that robbers had invaded the school.

Unfortunately for him, the blood-stained knife was found in his bag, consequent upon which policemen at Shagamu Division were invited.

Homicide detectives, according to Bala, were investigating the matter to ascertain the suspect’s motive, adding that he would be charged to the court thereafter.