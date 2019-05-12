Let the Father speak

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren did you say a word of thank you to God this morning? If you didn’t, please do so now. It’s not too late. When you remember that you slept yesternight without any knowledge of when and how you will wake up but God has kept you alive, you will see the need to thank him.

It is not all who slept that woke up peacefully. Some woke up in the hospital and some couldn’t wake up.

I’m sure you now appreciate why you need to say thank you, Jesus.

Today, we are considering the authority of the Father in our lives.

Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in his book, “ When the Fathers speaks ” categorized fathers into three: The Heavenly Father, Spiritual fathers and Biological fathers”.

This article focuses on our Heavenly Father.

How do we know that there is a Father in Heaven? The Lord Jesus revealed this while teaching his disciples how to pray.

Our authority is found in the gospel according to St. Luke 11 vs. 2-4 “ Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy Kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth. Give us this day by day our daily bread. And forgive us our sins; for we also forgive every one that is indebted to us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil”.

The Lord Jesus taught us that with this prayer, we are sure that we have a Father that can meet all our needs. He told us we have a merciful God that is able to forgive our sins if we repent and do not take revenge on others. We were also taught that our Father is able to deliver us from all forces of darkness ( evil).

We can also refer to God as the Father of Adam and Eve because he created them and gave them all that they needed. What a great provider?

READ ALSO:

Genesis 1 vs. 26 “ And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth”.

We have another example of our heavenly Father speaking in Matthew 3 vs. 16-17 during the baptism of our Lord Jesus. Our emphasis is on verse 17 “ And lo a voice from heaven, saying, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased”.

If there is a Son, the Holy Spirit confirms there is a heavenly Father.

Our Father’s words are backed with full authority. He speaks and it is done.

This season God will speak a word that will turn your sorrow to joy in the name of Jesus.

During the baptism of Jesus Christ, God spoke through the Holy Spirit. As he did then, he still does now.

Remember how God called Samuel. How did the story end? Samuel became the representative of God in Israel. God also spoke to Moses, Exodus 3 vs. 2-4. We’ll consider verses 3&4 “ And Moses said, I will now turn aside, and see this great sight, why the bush is not burnt. And when the Lord saw that he turned aside to see, God called unto him out of the midst of the bush, and said, Moses, Moses. And he said, Here am I”.

Brethren, examples abound in the Holy Bible of people that heard our heavenly Father’s voice.

The Holy Bible tells us more about the words of our heavenly Father in Isaiah 55 vs. 10 &11” For as the rain cometh down, and the snow from heaven, and returneth not thither, but watered the earth, and maketh it bring forth and bud, that is may give seed to the sower, and bread to the eater: So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return to me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it”.

Brethren, do you need any other confirmation what when he speaks it is done?

However, it is not everyone that can hear his voice.

Are you qualified to hear His voice today? When God speaks about a challenge, be confident that the days of that challenge are numbered. God will not speak and leave you permanently in that condition.

We also know that God has numerous ways of speaking. He can speak through the Word of the Holy Bible, Visions, Words of Knowledge, Words of Wisdom, and Dreams. He can also speak through the Holy Spirit, through a man of God, and several other ways.

Many people do not realize that God could use a testifier to lead them to breakthroughs. This is why the time of listening to testimonies should be taken seriously. Not a few people have been led to their miracles through the testimony of others.

However, it is not everyone who can hear when our Father speaks. Sometimes, even those who hear him clearly fail to obey completely.

We need to pray to ask God to open our ears to hear from him and give us the heart of obedience.

When we hear and obey, the end result is always victory over that challenge.

For instance, while waiting on the Lord for children, a lady went from one church to another.

On a particular occasion, she went to a very popular Pentecostal church where the man of God said to all women waiting on the Lord, “ God said, “ I will send you help”. Brethren, many didn’t know how the help will come but believed.

Then one day, God showed her a preacher in a particular kind of garment but she didn’t understand the dream.

Then the wife of her boss who was also waiting on the Lord invited her to a particular church. Reluctantly, she went there. After attending the services for about two times, the Lord said to her in a dream “ Last bus-stop”.

It was then she knew, that in that particular church, God would terminate the delay in childbearing.

During one of the services in that church, she felt that someone touched her. She looked around and didn’t see anybody. The couple next to her was busy with praise worship and she couldn’t ask them if they touched her.

Once God had mentioned “ Last bus- stop”. She remained in that church for about six years of regularly attending services.

Finally, the yoke was broken and her Samuel, a baby boy born.

Brethren, the message here is that you should let Our Father in Heaven speak to you. You can only hear his word if you do his will. It is important that you find time to listen to the word of God, meditate on his word, worship and serve him.

It does not matter what you are going through, encourage yourself in the Lord by singing praises to the Lord.

By the grace of God, you will sing victory songs over that challenge and people will join you to praise the Lord.

If the return of the Lord tarries, we’ll have another edition, next week by God’s grace.

Remain blessed.

VANGUARD