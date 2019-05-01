Emmanuel Okogba

Former Arsenal shot-stopper, David Seaman thinks Aaron Ramsey’s move to Juventus is a step down for the midfielder.

Ramsey will join the Serie A champions on a free transfer at the end of the season, having agreed to a contract that, according to some reports, will see him earn £400,000 per week.

“Arsenal will remember Aaron Ramsey with great fondness,” Seaman told talkSPORT. “He’s a great player and the most frustrating part about all this is he’s playing even better now, and he’s going to leave!

“It’s the same thing again, another great player is leaving our club to go to another club which is not really as big as Arsenal.

“For me, it’s so frustrating that they couldn’t do that deal [for a contract extension]. He’ll probably get voted player of the year.”

The 28-year-old Wales international could miss the rest of 2018-19 due to a hamstring injury. Since joining the London side in 2008, he has won three FA Cups.

