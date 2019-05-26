I’m not richer than Davido – Don Jazzy

By Tolulope Abereoje

Nigerian music producer, Michael Collins popularly known as Don Jazzy made certain surprising revelations as he recently admitted that DMW Boss, David Adeleke aka Davido is richer than him.

He made this known during a question and answer session with his fans via his official Instagram page. He also revealed how he found his newly signed artiste, Rema, what attracts him to ladies and many more.

According to the talented producer, his brother, D’Prince was the one who discovered Mavin’s freshest artiste, Rema on Instagram.

When asked about his girlfriend, he replied that “you’ll meet her soon”, which implies that the 36 year old who has been severally trolled to get married indeed has a girlfriend, and so nobody needs to be too curious about it.

He added that he hates pretense from his woman, which often makes him run away. He said he would prefer that she is real and open with him all the way.

When asked if he was richer than Davido, he simple said “No”. This has left many questions in the heart of his fans, because the fact that Don Jazzy is way older than Davido in the music industry and he’s still not richer than him is a puzzling surprise. However, when you recall that Davido is actually an OBO (Omo Baba Olowo), you’ll understand why.

When asked how he was able to sustain Mo Hits and Mavin records, Don Jazzy revealed that it took patience, understanding and maturity.