I’ll prove my mettle at 2019 IAAF World Relays – Rosemary Chukwuma

Rosemary Chukwuma says she is ready to prove her mettle when the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Relays commences in Yokohama, Japan.

Rosemary Chukwuma told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) before their departure for the competition on Thursday in Lagos that she would put in her level best to win a medal for Nigeria in Japan.

No fewer than 790 athletes from various countries of the world would feature at the competition, which holds from May 11 to May 12 in Yokohama.

“I feel very happy going to represent my country again, and I hope and believing God, myself and goodluck, to bring back a medal to my country,’’ she said.

The 100m World Youth Olympics gold medallist said she would not let down her fans and the country.

In the 4x100m event are Rosemary Chukwuma, a 2018 100m Youth Olympic gold medallist; Joy Udo-Gabriel, a 4x100m Commonwealth bronze medallist; Tobi Amusan and Jennifer Madu.

In the 4x200m women are: Yinka Ajayi, Patience Okon-George, Praise Idamadudu and Favour Ofili.

The 4x100m and 4x200m men’s category events include Enoch Adegoke, Jerry Jakpa, Emmanuel Arowolo and Ogho-Oghene Egwero.

The team departed the country for Japan on May 9 through the Abuja International Airport. (NAN)

