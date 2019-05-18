If we create state police, the anarchy will be big – Abah

Nigeria needs 5 million police to contain insecurity, ex-police minister,Abah

*Says country not ripe for state police

*Anybody nursing idea is creating time bomb,he insists

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – FORMER Minister of Police Affairs, Humphrey Abah,has said for the country to successfully contain internal security problems confronting it,it required more than five million police personnel.

This was as he warned against the creation of state police in the country, advising those nursing its establishment to think twice.

Abah, who said with his deep knowledge of security issues, investing in security apparatus was not a kid’s game, saying like the Land Use Act,which he noted, had been abused by state governors, there was the tendency to abuse the power of it within the orientation the country currently had.

Speaking to journalists, yesterday, in Abuja, on the sideline of students’ leadership election conducted by the management of Britarch Schools, Lugbe,in Abuja, the former minister insisted that recruitment of more than five million police personel had become necessary to successfully battle all form of crimes in the country.

Abah also blamed political parties and politicians, especially state governors for the security challenges the country was going through.

Hear him:”My position on the creation of state police is a categorical no. I do not support the creation of state police because of the challenges it would pose to our security system.

“I have had the opportunity of being in the security circle from the ministry of interior to that of police affairs. I can tell you that investing in security apparatus is not a kid’s game. There is the tendency to abuse the power of it within the orientation we currently have in this country. It is so easy to slip off.”

Abah, who was also the Minister of State for Ministry of Interior,added:”It is not advisable in this era. The challenges we have in our security set up today emanates from various political parties today who are in charge of state government running youth wings and youth organizations, that is what is metamorphosing into various kidnapping groups across the federation. Let us not look far.

These people are not coming from the sky or dark forest. These are youth wings who were used for political engagements, but abandoned, and now finding means of self-help.

“These youths were armed by politicians. So, if you do create state police, believe me, the anarchy we will be getting into would be big than what we have.

“What I advocate is that the Nigerian Police Force should be dramatically be increased. This country needs not more than 5 million police force, nothing less than it to begin with.”

He continued:”The challenges we have in our security sector today emanate from various political parties which are in charge of state governments running youth wings and youth organisations.

“This is what metamorphoses into various kidnapping groups and armed groups across the country. Let us not look far. These youths were armed by politicians, used and abandoned. They now look for self sustenance.

“To begin with, this country needs not less than five million policemen. We must have a conscious effort to recruit and train policemen. We should begin to advance the training of policemen and it must be regular. This will lead to quality service of officers and men. What I advocate is the dramatic increase of the number in the Nigeria Police Force.

“Anyone nursing the idea of state police is creating a time bomb. What you are creating is; 37 controllers of security. Let us not becloud ourselves with arguments that America has state police; these countries have evolved over centuries and they have a great culture of rule of law.”

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman of Britarch Schools,Amb. Okechukwu Philips, said the school decided to conduct its prefectship election the say as done by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,so the students can be educated on electoral process.

He said: “These kids were disenfranchised during the last elections due to age limit. It is good to groom them according to the guidelines policy of the Independent National Electoral Commission,NEC,until they clock 18.”