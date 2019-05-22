How to have a smooth shave

By Sola Ogundipe

Shaving is considered a daily chore for many men, however, the frequency and technique play a major role in the outcome.

A perfect shave is a combination of art and trial and error, but there are steps you can take to help ensure a clean and comfortable shave.

You do not have to shave everyday. Shaving daily removes natural oil from skin and leaves it dry. It is preferable to shave five days in a week, say Monday to Friday, and give rest to your skin on Saturday and Sunday.

For the best shave, wet your skin and hair. The best time to shave is right after a shower.

If you have dry or sensitive skin, use an appropriate shaving cream. Apply it in a circular motion, using your fingers or a shave brush.

Let the cream sit for two to three minutes to penetrate and soften the hairs. Shave in the direction that your hair grows to help prevent razor bumps and burns. Do not stretch your skin taut while shaving.

After shaving, rinse your face with cold water to reduce inflammation. Apply a good moisturiser to help close the pores of the skin and keep the skin moist.

If you are experiencing razor bumps, razor burns or ingrown hairs, consider switching razors. For some men, single or two-blade razor is okay. For others, multi-blade razors work well.

Use a good quality razor and rinse the razor after each swipe. Change disposable razors after five to seven shaves to minimise irritation. Store your razor in a dry area, do not leave it in the shower or on a wet sink to prevent bacteria from growing on it.