How gunmen kidnapped lecturer’s wife in Bayelsa

pastor escapes kidnappers in Benin

By Samuel Oyadongha & Gabriel Enogholase

The wife of a staff of Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University, NDU, was in the early hours of yesterday abducted by gunmen in Gbarantoru, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

Also yesterday, members of a vigilante group and youths reportedly foiled an attempt to abduct the pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in charge of Ologbosere parish in Benin City, Edo State.

Though details of the abduction of the NDU staff’s wife were sketchy at press time, the gunmen were said to have struck at about 2a.m.

It was gathered that the stillness of the night was shattered by the sporadic shooting of the invaders.

The heavily-armed men reportedly stormed the sleepy settlement through the River Nun in a speedboat and marched to the residence of their target, simply identified as Dr. Charles.

A community source told Vanguard that the gunmen narrowly missed the lecturer and instead seized his wife and escaped through same river.

According to a source, youths of the community mobilised to the scene of crime a few minutes after the shooting ceased, only to see the lecturer emerging from where he was hiding.

Contacted, spokesman of the state Police Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development.

“Yes, I heard of the incident,” he said, adding that the Police have commenced investigation with a view to apprehending the perpetrators and rescue the victim.

… as pastor escapes kidnappers in Benin

On the kidnap attempt in Benin, Edo State, the vigilante group and youths of the community, with support from worshippers, apprehended three suspects at 8a.m., who specialise in robbing residents and unsuspecting worshippers.

Luck ran out of the three-man gang who had dispossessed unsuspecting worshippers of their money, phones and other valuables including cars, when they snatched a Toyota Camry car from another Church and were trying to escape.

They were chased by youths and vigilante group members with some worshippers.

It was gathered that the hoodlums abandoned the snatched car CGMi and proceeded to RCCG along Ologbosere Street in the same community, where they abducted one Pastor Ayo, and whisked him away in his SUV with Number plates, LAGOS: EKY353 CA.

The vigilante members, youths and worshippers chased the hoodlums until they gave up and abandoned the pastor and his vehicle.

The youths and vigilante group in the community said items recovered from the suspects include two double barrel cut to size gun and a Camry car and Nissan SUV belonging to the RCCG Pastor.

The effort to reach the RCCG pastor was unsuccessful as he was said to be receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital following injuries sustained during the kidnap attempt.

At the time of filing this report, identities of the suspects could not be ascertained as the Okhoro Divisional Police station acting on the orders of the state police commissioner had taken the suspects to police headquarters in the state.