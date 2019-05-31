Health tips: Avoid erectile dysfunction

By Sola Ogundipe

Sometimes all those extra kilos can take a toll on your sex life and increase erectile dysfunction, ED, risk. If you’re obese, you’re more likely to get high cholesterol levels and diabetes, which can lead to erection problems.

A waist size over 40 inches is more likely to put you at risk for ED. If you want to stay on top of your game, keep a healthy weight.

Erectile dysfunction is often linked to heart disease, so it makes sense to cut back on foods like full-fat dairy, fried foods, and red meat. Eat more fresh fruits and veggies, fish, and whole grains. Cleaning up your diet can pay off in the bedroom.

If you are diabetic, take care of it. High blood sugar can damage the nerves and blood vessels in the male sex organ.

Stop tobacco smoking completely because it hurts your sex life by narrowing your blood vessels and prevents medications from working properly.

Alcohol can dampen libido. If alcohol is causing your ED, it probably will go away when you cut back or quit drinking.

Recreational drugs like cocaine, amphetamines, marijuana and opiates are a bad idea. They often lead to erection trouble. Erectile dysfunction is also a common side effect for many prescription drugs, so be wary.

Exercise is good for sex life in lots of ways. It helps the heart and blood vessels stay healthy, keeps weight in check and lowers stress. Just regular 30-minute walk each day could lower your chance of having ED.

It’s not unusual to have trouble getting an erection once in a while, but if it starts happening more often, don’t ignore it.