Greensprings teacher wins 2019 Inspirational Teacher Award

By Dayo Adesulu

Mr. Lanre Oguntoye, a Chemistry teacher at Greensprings School Lekki, has emerged one of this year’s winners of the annual Inspirational Educator Awards (INSEA). He won the award for Inspirational Teacher of the Year category at an event held on the 4th of May at Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In attendance on the day were the thought leaders in the Nigerian private education sector, and aside from winning an award, Mr Lanre got a cheque of ¦ 850,000. The journey to receiving this award started in February when he was nominated. After the screening of all nominated candidates and portfolio presentation of the successful candidates, he was declared by the judges to be the worthy winner of the 2019 Inspirational Teacher of the Year Award.

Expressing his gratitude for winning the award, Mr Lanre said he is very happy that teachers are now getting recognised and appreciated for the good job they do. “For me, I see the award as a reward that will bring out more work. The reward of hard work is more work, and I am determined to keep doing my best and keep helping my students to be more successful in their academics,” he concluded.

Mrs Lai Koiki, the Executive Director of Greensprings School, was also in attendance at the award event. “I am not surprised that Lanre Oguntoye won this award. Like every other teacher in our school, he has always served as an inspiration to our students and helped them to achieve top academic performance. He truly deserves the award,” Mrs Koiki remarked.

The Inspirational Educator Awards (INSEA) is organised by Meadow Hall Foundation (MHF) – the non-profit arm of Meadow Hall Group. The award is in two categories – The Inspirational School Leader of the Year category and the Inspirational Teacher of the Year category. To be a winner in the latter category, nominees must be truly innovative in teaching their students, and they must also be role models for their colleagues.

Above all, the nominees’ innovative teaching practices must have translated to the academic success of their students.