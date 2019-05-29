Gov. Bagudu sworn-in for 2nd term in office

Birnin Kebbi – Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and his Deputy, Alhaji Samaila Yombe were on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi sworn -in for second term in office by Grand Khadi, Mukhtar Jega.

Bagudu, in his inaugural speech, assured the people of the state that the state would soon join oil producing states in the country.

“We have partnered with Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), and we have started ethanol programme in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area and other local government areas will soon join,” he said.

He explained that the fuel would not be crude oil but oil made thought scientific methods.

Bagudu said his administration in the last four years recorded huge success in health, education, electricity, infrastructure and agriculture.

“To buttress our recorded success, UNICEF, recently, reported that our immunization coverage has improved from as low as 18 percent to well over 74 percent.

“Just three days ago, the Institute of Charted Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) reported that the state is ranked number four after Kaduna, Jigawa and FCT in terms of adequacy of disclosure and due processes in the conduct of public expenditure,” he said.

“In the area of infrastructure, all the 21 local government areas had been touched with one infrastructure or the other.

“We have constructed over 410 kilometers of new roads and rehabilitated about 500 kilometers of existing roads.

“On education, the performances of our children have improved in WAEC and JAMB; as we have recruited 2,000 teachers to further support our effort of transforming the education sector.

“On electricity, we have achieved 24 hours basis power availability across the state while in agriculture, our name has gone viral in the country courtesy of Anchored Borrowers programme.

“We have achieved success in a number of commodities and rice companies are now springing up and we will achieve more,” he said.

The governor thanked the people of the state for another mandate to serve them and all those who worked together with them in the last four years. (NAN)

Let me congratulate the governor of my state Senator Atiku Bagudu for this historical event, congratulations @KBStGovt @DrZSB pic.twitter.com/l5dFIZzYTR — Asma'u Umar (@AsmauAbubakarU2) May 29, 2019