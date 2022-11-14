Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, has approved the release of N100 million to the Kebbi State Fishermen Cooperative Union (KSFCU).

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries, Alhaji Aminu Garba-Dandiga, in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Garba-Dandiga said that the gesture was in line with Gov. Bagudu’s commitment to boosting fish farming as well as empowering fishermen in the state.

“Not less than 2,000 members of the association will benefit from the loan package which the governor pledged when they visited him in Government House, Birnin Kebbi, recently,” the commissioner said. (NAN).

RELATED NEWS