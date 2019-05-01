Flood Victims: NEMA collates data on farmers in Anambra

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it is collecting data on farmers who are victims of the 2018 flood disaster in Anambra.

Mr Fred Anusim, Coordinator of the Enugu Zonal Office of NEMA, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Awka on Wednesday.

Anusim said the exercise would enable the agency know the number of victims and acres of land that were affected and plan their take off this farming season.

He said the three-man NEMA team was working in concert with the Anambra Ministry of Agriculture and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The coordinator said the aim was to provide those captured with farm inputs and soft grants that would enable them farm optimally this season in spite of the disaster that hit them last year.

According him, our team is presently in Anambra to collect data on victims of 2018 flood in Anambra to enable us implement the Federal Government palliative plans for them.

“The farmers will be given seedlings and other inputs as well as soft grants to enable them go into this farming season without difficulties,” he said.(NAN)

