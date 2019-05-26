Emancipation through Emmanuel (3)

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

I can see a candidate for heaven in the person of yourself. Where are you? Yes, I knew it. You will get there and we will all get there in Jesus name.

I urge you, please do not be a spectator or an onlooker at this great occasion, where lives are being transformed and hearts made ready for heaven. Come away from sin. Leave the evil lifestyle behind and blessings from above are going to come upon your life.

John 8:34 “Jesus answered them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin.”

The Pharisees and the Sadducees, who happened to be the religious leaders at the time, taught that their spiritual ineptitude could be protected by their insurance policy called religion. But Jesus had to burst their bubble by bringing them back to reality. The lesson before us here is that sin does not except anyone and even those steep in religious tenets, no matter the brand of religion they may be practising, will not be left off the hook.

There are people whose weekly calendar is inundated with the paraphernalia of church activities and events, but they have not stopped committing sin. They still fight. They also drink and become drunk. They beat their wives. They steal from anywhere and everywhere, including government coffers. Yet they are known and well-respected members, elders and leaders in their respective church assemblies!

The Pharisees were like that until Jesus had to cut them to size by telling them the bitter truth meant to save them from sin.

John 8:34-35 “Jesus answered them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin. And the servant abideth not in the house for ever: but the Son abideth ever.”

A man may go to church every day of his entire life, but if he is living in sin, there will be no heaven for him; and it does not matter how much good he may have contributed for the cause of the gospel of Christ: if there is any small amount of evidential proof of sin in his life, that will be good-bye to heaven because heaven has no place for sinners and there is no place in heaven for sinners.

All those so-called ‘men of God’, giving you promises of false hope for heaven, are themselves fraudsters who have lost touch with God and lack the faintest of an inkling on how to get to heaven. They have become irrelevant to God and are only creating a picture of relevance in your life because they want you to end up like them.

They have become clueless and without heaven, because sin has infested their lives. But there is good news for you because Jesus is the emancipator who has come to liberate you from religion and institutionalized deception.

John 8:36 “If the Son, therefore, shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.”

Also read:

Jesus is the Son of God who came to this world to take the children of men and turned their lives into becoming the children of God. He died for you at Calvary so that He can forgive you the sins you have committed. He died to save you from the punishment of sin.

Salvation is coming to you today. It is only Jesus that has the power to free you from the shackles of sin. He will set you free. When it happens in your life you will become living proof for others to admire.

Romans 6:18,22 “Being then made free from sin, ye became the servants of righteousness. But now being made free from sin, and become servants to God, ye have your fruit unto holiness, and the end everlasting life.”

The moment Jesus comes into your life, sin will be given a technical knock out of your life and suffering, which usually accompany sin, will suffer the same outcome.

Romans 10:13 “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

Your salvation is imminent, but it is tied to your asking God for it. That is, you are only going to experience this amazing offer from heaven when you ask God for it.

Matthew 7:7-8 “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth, and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.”

All those who ask for salvation today will receive the benefit. And those who seek God and need help for freedom from the burden and bondage of sin will find Him able. Also, if you take it upon yourself to knock at His door of mercy, He will open and gladly receive you into heaven. You will enter and you will see the Saviour. Your expectation will be fulfilled in Jesus name!

Jeremiah 17:14 “Heal me, O LORD, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved: for thou art my praise.”

The prophet called upon God for divine help at the point of need because he knew that the Lord was willing to come to his rescue. And today, the Saviour wants to activate that saving the grace of His in your life. He is right there by your side wanting to save, heal and deliver you: all in one clean sweep. Do the needful by calling Him as Jeremiah did and you will become another testimony waiting to happen.

Do not let your sin sink you down the pit of hell because salvation is coming: where are the candidates for heaven? Are you there to receive it? Where are you? I said salvation is available! If you want to receive your package of salvation, then bow your head, close your eyes and begin to tell the Lord to save you from sin.

Open your mouth wide as you confess your sins and ask Him for forgiveness and Jesus Christ will wipe all your sins away.

The Great Possibilities of God’s Power

The foundation and basis for the sermon of today will be Jeremiah 32:17, which says, “Ah Lord GOD! behold, thou hast made the heaven and the earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for thee:”

It reveals that God has the complete recipe and remedy for those problems the devil has initiated to harass you on the earth. This goes to say that the only way you can successfully negotiate these challenges is by realizing your need for God and the undying reason to seek divine intervention in all spheres of your life.

In fact, without a quality relationship with God, you do not stand the chance of fulfilling your life’s ambition because of the antics of the devil working against you and your family. This exposé should drive you into seeking after God because the solution to your problem on earth begins with God; and the many answers to your problems can only begin to take root the moment you have this understanding that the nature of sin working against you must be dealt with: this is the vanguard that will herald the great possibilities of God in your life.

Jeremiah 33:3 “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.”

If you have been praying in the past and your prayers seem not to have been answered, as you take the decision to accept Jesus as your Lord and personal Saviour, those prayers will receive the desired attention they deserve.

This is because God is generous and an awesome giver of great gifts to all those who believe in His saving grace. You cannot come to Him with a clean slate and expect not to be filled with something most remarkable. He will give you everything that you so desire today! But, first things first: in order for you to benefit from the boundless blessings of God, you need to give your life to Jesus Christ

Isaiah 45:22 “Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else.”

God wants you to cultivate the right habit by focusing your attention on Him so that you would experience freedom from sin, sickness, and Satan. As you give God the required attention, He will save your soul from destruction and forgive your sins. While you are at it, please understand that it is only God that has the ability to save you from sin and He only has the power to deliver you from the consequences sin affords. That is why the scriptures succinctly put it that no other person or thing can save you.

Acts 4:12 “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none another name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”

You cannot obtain salvation in occultism. Tradition and idol worship is also a dead end, and religion will not suffice for the high standards of the righteous requirements God demands from us. That is why you need to look away from any other personality or dependence and receive Christ; and the moment you look unto Jesus, irrespective of your creed, and as you turn away from your sins, your salvation will be totally secured.

Your salvation is the product of the love of God exemplified long before you were born: God sent Jesus to this world that has been infested with sin through love, and Christ perfected the demonstration of the same love when He gave up Himself for us at the cross of Calvary.

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Jesus died for you on a stake and cried out in the bitterness of agony, due to the terrible things you have committed, which are difficult to utter by words of mouth and may not pass as printables.

That singular sacrificial act of love makes it possible for us to come boldly to the throne of grace to receive mercy and pardon for sins committed; and the instant you receive Jesus as your Lord and Saviour, that death wish ticket, assigned to sinners and the eternal punishment reserved for all those who disobey the commandments of God, will no more have a noose effect in your life.

Again, when the scripture says in Isaiah 45:22 “Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth:” it reveals that the call of God is for all and sundry; and it is without discrimination, partiality and exception. Hence, God wants you to take full advantage of His offer of salvation so that you would be saved from sin, and from the punitive measures, sin attracts upon all those who fancy taking the side of disobedience against the commands of God.

As you tag along with God, you will begin to experience a new life in God, and the power to live this kind of abundant life will become part of your character, which has its genetic origin from heaven. Through this process, the provision of eternal life will also become your portion.

Isaiah 53:4-6 “Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes, we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way, and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”

Because of your transgressions and sins, Jesus died on the cross of Calvary. That is why, today, He has decided that He will take away the guilt sin has deposited in your life. He wants to take away the problems sin has left behind, which are now tormenting you. He is also willing to take away the condemnation sin has brought into your heart as well as the divine judgment sin has attracted upon your life.

Jesus wants to show you mercy and forgiveness. He wants to give you the joy of salvation and turn your life around in the right direction. He is offering peace and rest of mind too, which comes with salvation. He is willingly ready to write your name in the book of life right there in heaven. You will have the complete package, today. I said He will do it in your life in Jesus name.

No matter your condition and spiritual state of health, the presence of the Lord will reinvigorate and revitalize you because God has made available the provision that will match the promise earlier declared. That provision is the favour and goodness of God that is free for everyone to enjoy. It is also called grace.

The provision of the grace of God is an all expense paid glorious package made possible through the death of Jesus Christ at the cross. When something is by grace, it means that the required payment had been made for you and you do not need to do a second payment or perform any special act to obtain the salvation that comes from God.

You do not need to climb any mountain nor travel to the city of Jerusalem before you can receive what is free. You do not need to labour, struggle and suffer to get salvation, which has been made free for you. This is because the provision of salvation is by grace; the provision of forgiveness from sin is by grace and the provision of healing and deliverance is by grace; and today, because of this purpose, you will be totally freed by grace in Jesus name.

Romans 3:23 “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;”

You must take into cognizance the indisputable fact that nobody can go to God by merit. Before God, no sinner – whether rich or poor, literate or illiterate, healthy or sick, young or old, – of any calibre, is good and righteous. A sinner can only obtain the pass mark, in the eyes of God, when such a person has been bathed in the blood of Jesus. That is what brings true fulfilment in life.

Romans 3:24 “Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:” The instant you experience forgiveness (justification) for sins committed, your whole being will be acquainted with peace of mind, and you can activate it today. You can have it right now. I said it is yours in Jesus name.

Everything that is contained in that salvation is free. Everything that comes with salvation is a package. It is glorious package money and man cannot afford. It takes the act of a generous God for you to have a feel of it. This great gift is for the high and lowly. It is for all gender. It is for you!

Romans 5:8 “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

You do not need to turn over a new leaf of life, thinking you could please God as a result; and you cannot make it by your own personal effort. But the death of Christ will count in your life, this very day, because it will bring redemption into your life and forgiveness. The awesome thing about the forgiveness of God is that, when He forgives you, He will wipe away the remembrance of the sins you have ever committed in the hard drive of heaven. Thereafter, He will give you other blessings reserved for you in heaven.

Romans 8:32 “He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?”

For your sake, God offered His own Son as a sacrificial lamb so that you will obtain salvation and gain access to His glorious kingdom of heaven. You should be proud that God has included you in His wonderful plan of salvation. This means that you do not have to perish in sin. All there is that you have to do is to believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and His power to save you from sin, and to keep you from sinning. I can see someone getting saved today, and that person is none other than you. Yes, I mean you!

Decide against becoming a mere spectator to the plan of God’s salvation for your soul, and become a partaker of His divine provision. You will have your own and it will not pass you by today.

Psalms 145:9 “The LORD is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works.”

How many people is the LORD good to today? Since the LORD is good to everybody, erase that thought and feelings, which makes you confess negatively, because you are no more miserable. You are no more unlucky. No, you are no longer unfortunate. This is because you have come to a kind and generous God and you will no longer be the same. You will begin to experience songs and testimonies of joy because He will do you good.

Acts 10:38 “How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.”

Jesus went about doing good. Has he changed? His power has not changed. His promise to you has not changed, and His provision has not changed. Because He has not changed, He will locate you with His goodness right there where you are. His wonders, His grace and His forgiveness will come to you in Jesus name.

Hebrews 13:8 “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever.” I thank God for you because Jesus is the Saviour. He was the Saviour yesterday; He is the Saviour today, and He is the Saviour for ever. He will save you today. He is your healer. He was healer yesterday; He is the healer today, and He will remain the healer for ever. He is going to heal you today.

Today is the day for your salvation. Today is your day of redemption. The time has come for you to get that salvation. Are you ready? Then bow your head and ask Him for forgiveness, because it will not pass you by.