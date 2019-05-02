Cultists on rampage in Lagos, kill guard

By Evelyn Usman

A private guard was Tuesday night hacked to death by some cultists along Joseph Akinoola street, Alasia, in Ijanikin area of Lagos.

The death of the guard identified simply as Abiodun, brings the number of persons killed in the ongoing cult war between Aiye and Eiye confraternities in the area to five, in three months.

A resident, Mrs Foluke Kolawole, told Vanguard that Abbey, as he was fondly called, “ was engaged two years ago, owing to series of robbery attacks in the area. The cultists were eight in number. They were armed with cutlasses and sticks. They came on foot and attacked Abbey. They did not stop until they were sure he was no longer breathing.

READ ALSO: Son lynched after killing mother in Enugu

“Abbey was killed about 10 metres away from where a wine seller, identified as White, was killed by cultists two months ago. White was also beaten to death with a rod.

“ In White’s case, a couple and another resident who took him to the hospital where he was confirmed dead, were arrested for murder. That was why nobody attempted rushing Abbey to the hospital”.

Another youth in the area who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “ The battle of supremacy between Aiye and Eiye have been on for long. It got to a state where innocent persons were killed simply because they were unfortunate to be in the midst of their friends who are cultists, when rival cult group struck”.

Policemen from Ijaniki division according to residents, arrived the scene later to evacuate Abey’s corpse. As at yesterday, the corpse was said to have been released to his family for burial.

VANGUARD