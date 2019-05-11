Create state police to tackle insecurity — Onuesoke tasks FG

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has urged the Federal Government to create State Police in order to properly tackle insecurity in the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja Onuesoke stressed that “the problems of the present policing in the country are foundational, systemic, insensitive, dishonest and a carry over from the regimes of military juntas of the past where repression was more paramount than the security of lives and property.

According to him, “Policing was never meant to be a federal function in the first place. Until now all we have been doing is kicking the can further down the road. It’s time to muster up the will, courage and integrity, to begin to seek ways to return this function to its rightful place which should be in the hands of the people to choose and select what works for them and how to police themselves.”

He commended the Acting IGP for showing respect to the National Assembly` by responding to their invitation and explaining the true situation of insecurity in the country and the inability of his men to combat it because of lack of weapons, funds and personnel.

Also read:

Onuesoke then urged the NASS to sponsor a supplementary budget to provide the necessary support to the police if the government is serious about reversing the trend of growing insecurity in the land.

The PDP Chieftain argued that the only solution to the problem of insecurity is state and local government policing noting that “it is wrong for someone to stay in Abuja and take security decision for all the 36 states at the same time”.

“As long as the State Governors should be responsible for the overall security of their States, the Federal government must do the needful. Keep the Federal Police as well as allow the State Police to be created and co-exist with the Federal Police. Equally, all the stolen money retrieved by the Federal Government from the treasury looters should be used to fully equip the two tiers of the Police,” he suggested.

Vanguard