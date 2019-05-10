Court sentences pastor, lover to death by hanging over murder of husband

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – SIX years after the dastardly act was committed a Benin High Court has sentenced to death a housewife Mrs Enebong Isonguyo and her pastor Prince Udoka Ukachukwu for the murder of senior staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Company NNPC, Benin city, Engineer Victor Gabriel Isonguyo in December 2013.

The two were lovers and Isonguyo was pregnant for the pastor when they connived and planned the killing of Mr Isonguyo. Ukachukwu was said to have deceived the pastor to give him a ride to somewhere in Sapele Road and in the process stabbed him with a sharp object in the neck and set the car ablaze with his body inside the car.

The court presided over by Hon. Justice Imadegbelo was also told by police prosecutor how some millions of naira and landed properties belonging to the deceased were transferred to the said pastor.

A team of state counsels also told the court that the murder of Engineer Victor Gabriel Isonguyo was carried out by the convicts in order to cover up the pregnancy accusation by the deceased who was then asking questions about the woman’s pregnancy while he was away.

The court also heard how the pastor was told by the woman to wait on the route of her husband to work and stop him for a ride. The plan paid off as the man eventually stopped and gave the pastor a ride along Sapele road in Benin city. During the journey, the said pastor then brought out a sharp object and smashed him on his neck before opening the petrol tank where he sipped out fuel and burnt him beyond recognition.

Police autopsy later revealed the cause of death. The high court judge then sentenced the two persons to death by hanging.

The woman who was four months pregnant then later gave birth in Benin prison.

Police arrested the suspects when they discovered one of the deceased vehicles in the house of the pastor and a burnt in his arm which he was believed to have sustained in the process of setting the vehicle on fire.

