Buhari inaugurates North East Commission Board

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated the North East Development Commission, NEDC Board for rebuilding of the zone ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency.

Inaugurating the board before the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC. meeting at the Council Chamber Presidential Villa Abuja, the President said that the establishment of the commission was in fulfilment of the pledge he made to the people, adding that the aim was to rebuild the place

For the successful take-off of the commission, the President said N10 billion was provided in the 2019 budget and he urged the commission to make judicious use of the fund

He also mandated the commission to conduct a comprehensive survey on the magnitude of damage

President Buhari explained that it was in appreciation of the massive electoral support he received from the zone in 2015 and 2019 that encouraged him to inaugurate the board

READ ALSO:

The Senate had in April confirmed the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd.) as Chairman of the North East Development Commission.

The Senate had also confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Alkali as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NEDC, alongside nine members.

This followed the presentation of a report by Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Sen. Abdul Aziz Nyako on confirmation of nominations into the board of the commission.

The other nominees are Musa Yashi, Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs; Muhammed Jawa, Executive Director Administration and Finance; Omar Mohammed, Executive Director Operations.

Others are David Kente, member representing North East Zone; Asmau Mohammed, member representing North West Zone; Benjamin Adanyi, member representing North Central Zone.

Also on the board are Olawale Oshun, member representing South West Zone; Dr. T. Ekechi member representing South East; and Obasuke McDonald, member representing South South.

VANGUARD