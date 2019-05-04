Breaking: Funke Egbemode returns as President NGE

…as Vanguard Editor, others elected as C’ttee members

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Managing Director of New Telegraph, Newspaper, Funke Egbemode was, Saturday, re-elected as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE for another two- year term.

Egbemode, who was the incumbent President, was elected unopposed during the 2019 Biennial Convention, held in Ikeja, Lagos, which had in attendance Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Acting Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, all represented, among others.

Like Egbemode, the Deputy President; Umar Tudunwada, Vice President (West); Mustapha Isa, General Secretary; Mary Atolagbe, Assistant General Secretary; Austeen Elewodalu, Treasurer; Victoria Ibanga and Social/Publicity Secretary; Ken Ugbechie, were elected unopposed.

The electoral committee chaired by Ray Ekpu, who announced winner of the elections at about 9:45 pm, explained that the delay in the announcement was to ensure thorough democratic process prevail at the convention.

Announcing the result, a member of the committee, Mrs. Dupe Ajayo-Gbadebo, declared that the Vice President (North) seat was won by Hajia Sani, while the seat for Vice President (East) was won by Samuel Egbala.

She also declared that Steve Nwosu, was also re-elected as Standing Committee West, with a total votes of 202, while Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Eze Anaba, came second with a total votes if 165 and Gabriel Akinadewo came third with 125 votes and Adeleye Ajayi came fourth with 114 votes.

Also announced as winner for the seat of Standing Committee (East), were: Mr. Ngwoke Ngwoke and Freston Akpor while the Standing Committee (North) seats were won by Catherine Agbo and Husseina Ibrahim.

Responding on behalf of the elected members, Egbemode, assured members that the committee would serve the Guild diligently and embark on wider consultations to ensure the stance of NGE reflect the opinion of every member.

While describing the contest as breathtaking, the Egbemode stressed that the committee would strengthen NGE to protect interest of members.

“I and other members accept this as a trust and we will not betray this trust. I will consult more during my new tenure. I promise, though I have idea of what I want to do, but we will ensure that whatever NGE does reflect the will of the members. The integrity of NGE must be protected.

“I thank all those that put aside sentiments and family engagements to ensure that this happens today. They believe that this is a tree that must be protected to grow,” she stated.