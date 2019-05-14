Blind Akpanah steals the show at NDDC training programme

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— SIGHTLESS Collins Akpanah exhibiting assortment of wigs and hair apparels produced by him, has emerged one of the sensations of a two-week Skills Empowerment Training for People Living with Disability, PLwD, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, organised by the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

At the closing ceremony in Port Harcourt for Rivers participants, resource person for Progressive Women Forum, PWF, lead NGO facilitator of the training, Mrs. Nneka Bisong, said: “I am still getting goose bumps on the big surprise Akpanah pulled in this programme.

“We had skills training options in Auto-gele (Head-tie) making, GSM repairs, confectionery, bead-making, make-up, photography and shoe/bags, but the one that puzzled me most is Mr. Akpanah, who chose wig-making.

“The first day he showed up, I did not know where to place him because he was blind and he chose shoe/bag. The next day, I said to him: ‘Listen to me, you cannot measure, cannot see to roll and cut rightly in shoe/bag. Usually, the blind needs sense of touch.

“So we settled for wig-making. The very first day he started, he went very far in making a wig and everybody was screaming. “Moreover, in the course of the 14 days, he turned out this variety of wigs, braids and hair apparel on display here today. That means, as they always say, there is ability in disability,” she said.

I put my all, says Akpanah

Mr. Akpanah , who is Niger- Delta Regional Coordinator, Nigerian Association of the Blind, said: “I had to put my mind to it as I have done with every endeavour I get involved in. I am also an event planner. The addition of wig-making to my skills will go a long way in improving my income and leverage to empower others”

Physically challenged David Enogho, who specialised in GSM repairs and Mrs Sotonye George, a graduate without work since 2011, who gained skills on confectionery, called on other corporate bodies and public agencies to avail PLwD more opportunities to improve their lives.