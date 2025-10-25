FG to train one million youths under TVET for entrepreneurship, national Devt — Alausa

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has commenced the training of nearly one million Nigerian youths under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative of the Federal Ministry of Education — a transformative programme designed to produce entrepreneurs rather than job seekers.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this during an inspection visit to AFS Vocational Hub in Garki and Golden Finger Farms and Ranches Limited along the Kubwa–Zuba Expressway in Abuja.

According to a statement by Boriowo Folasade, Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, the Minister said over 250,000 youths are currently enrolled in the first cohort across 2,600 training centres nationwide. He described the initiative as a key component of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at equipping young Nigerians with employable and entrepreneurial skills to drive inclusive growth.

Dr. Alausa explained that the Ministry streamlined skill areas from 86 trades to 28 key sectors critical to Nigeria’s economy, including fashion design, livestock production, GSM repair, plumbing, tiling, and modern farming. He added that the TVET curriculum is 90 percent practical and 10 percent theoretical, ensuring participants gain real hands-on experience.

He revealed that over 1.3 million applications were received when the national portal opened, with 960,000 verified through NIN and BVN for transparency. Training centres, he said, are paid directly to eliminate fraud and enhance accountability.

Each participant receives a monthly stipend of ₦22,500 — ₦17,500 for upkeep and ₦5,000 for transportation — while centres get ₦45,000 per trainee to support instruction. Graduates will also receive starter packs to help them establish small-scale enterprises.

“We designed this initiative to create entrepreneurs out of these students,” Dr. Alausa said. “This government has worked meticulously to make it sustainable, and we are proud to have achieved our targets within the eight-month timeline we set.”

He commended President Tinubu for providing the leadership and political will that revived technical and vocational education. “We have returned to the era when technical and vocational education coexists with other forms of learning, restoring hope for millions of Nigerian youths,” he added.

The Minister noted that many participants are graduates of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education who now have the opportunity to acquire practical skills that will make them self-reliant and globally competitive. He assured that sustainability has been built into the programme, with annual incremental funding already approved.

“The President has directed the Bank of Industry (BoI) to work with the Ministry of Education to support graduates of this programme with affordable loans. Beyond training, this initiative is about giving young Nigerians the opportunity to apply their skills, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to national development,” Alausa stated.

He reaffirmed that the Federal Government remains committed to expanding the programme nationwide to ensure that every Nigerian youth who acquires a skill becomes a driver of innovation and productivity.

“Technical and vocational education now stands at the centre of our national development agenda. This is a great day for our nation,” he concluded.

To further guarantee sustainability, 5% of TETFund’s budget has been dedicated to TVET, while the Bank of Industry will offer single-digit loans, and graduates will receive grants and starter packs to launch their businesses.

At the Fashion and Garment Making Centre, trainee Margaret Ogunsanya expressed gratitude for the life-changing opportunity.

“Before this training, I didn’t know how to use an industrial sewing machine,” she said. “Now, I can cut, measure, and sew professionally. I’m already planning to start my own brand.”

Another trainee at Golden Finger Farms and Ranches Limited, Henry Okonta, also appreciated the initiative.

“I applied online, and now I’m learning poultry and fish farming hands-on. The government’s promise of grants and equipment gives me confidence to start my own farm,” he said.