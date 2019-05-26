Belly dancer

Chioma Gabriel

A strange wind is blowing in Nollywood. Scandals are breaking by the day and one cannot say for sure what is true, what half-truth is and what is complete garbage. But one thing is obvious. There is business lull in the industry and producers need to go back to work. An idle hand is the devil’s workshop and when some of the workers in the industry get really busy, the scandals will drop.

Regina Daniels broke the internet and is still breaking the internet with her alleged marriage to seasoned lawyer and politician, Ned Nwoko. Half-truths, outright lies and all manner of imaginations were spread all over the internet over Regina. She was like a holocaust that ravaged the internet and is still trending. Some alleged she is pregnant after losing her virginity to her alleged esteemed lover/ husband; it was greed that made her marry a man old enough to be her father; it was jazz that she used on him, bla,bla, bla.

One cannot even say for sure how old actress Regina is. Is she Sixteen4Ever; 18, 20 or 22? Internet tigers alluded to her all manner of years. But it s only her mother that can say for sure when her daughter was born. However, she chose to remain silent.

Not really celebrated as an actress, Regina’s mother sees in her daughter, all the fame she would have desired for herself but could not. If you ask me, she has no regrets about anything especially when the noise about her daughter is paying off financially.

Regina is making things happen and other minds are debating over her moves. Is she right or wrong; did she bring this upon herself or did her mother push her? Whose business? Meanwhile, she is smiling to the banks, building houses for her mother and parading dream cars which only existed in other people’s imaginations. Someone actually asked, why didn’t Ned marry her mother instead?

And just recently, Regina landed herself an ambassadorial job in a company producing glasses. The whole noise is paying off for her in all ramifications, adding cash to her pocket.

As an adage would say, ‘while some are dragging the land empty-handed, those who have yam tubers are busy planting. Regina is busy redefining her life, mapping out strategies for her survival in these hard times, deliberately stoking controversies to advance her cause and ratings in the entertainment industry and millions of Nigerians are falling over themselves running commentaries and helping her determine what her next move should be. The lull in the entertainment industry is not affecting her. She is making the best out of the situation. Or where will she get a young man as rich, as well educated and as experienced as Ned in this Yahoo generation?

I don’t want to talk about Tonto Dike. I admire her skill as an actress and have watched a lot of her movies and her interpretations of her roles. She is an A-Class actress. You can counter my opinion if you want. But the vicissitudes of life is taking its toll on her and she doesn’t seem to know how to manage it. She almost took the shine off Regina Daniels when she came up with own ‘marketing’ strategy.

Bad news sells fast. And so, the scandal about her marriage to Churchill came in handy and while Nigerians muse over the ‘42-seconds’ man and debate over how long a man should last in bed, Tonto has moved on, having achieved what she wants. Her managers know it is good to strike when the iron is still hot. Again, millions ravaged the social media over Tonto and her ex-husband and before you can say Jack, Tonto is smiling to the banks with an N100million ambassadorial deal.

These are smarts alecs and while we are catching the fun, they are smiling to the banks.

But is all well that ends well in life.

As it is, everybody who can make anything out of the situation has joined the trend. One of Nigeria’s biggest frauds in a man, Bobrisky has also keyed into the situation, launching his relationship with Tonto and in the midst of the scandal, launched his new movie. I have always argued that Bobrisky could be a cross-dresser but not a gay as he claims. I should be proven wrong. Bobrisky could still have his manhood intact and frolicking with women while he deceives the whole world that he has chopped it off. Everything he does is to enhance his business. He sells bleaching cream and women things and his marketing strategy is what he has transformed himself into. He has professed undying love to Tonto Dike and in the process; he gained from Tonto’s scandal.

Tonto is not done yet. She understands business and what sells fast and would not let the lull in the entertainment industry affect her finances and to ensure that business continues, she has dragged other entertainers: Ik Ogbonna, Annie Idibia and 2Baba into the scandal of a thing.

Other Nollywood stars now understand the game. So, Cossy Orjiakor is trying to create her own scandal and trying to drag in Halima Abubakar and Genevieve Nnaji into a lesbian scandal.

All kinds of scandals are now coming up in the entertainment industry. We are now hearing that Uche Elendu’s ex-husband has married a third wife after allegedly catching her cheating. Cheating as in how?

Nollywood should be revived. Producers and investors should go back to work. The industry was doing well and is still doing well in terms of export.

Let’s not kill the entertainment industry.