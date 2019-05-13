Access Bank targets 100,000 subscribers with Xclusiveplus

ACCESS Bank Plc has revealed plans to increase the subscriber base of its XclusivePlus, a lifestyle proposition designed to provide clients with exceptional services and exclusive privileges to 100,000 by the end of the year.

The proposition was launched in October 2018 and already has 11,000 subscribers on the platform. Subscribers to the XclusivePlus platform are entitled to privileges such as access to 800 premium lounges globally, 36 exclusive lounges within Nigeria which are also located in branches or at the airport, free multi-trade travel insurance and medical assistance, free monthly and quarterly movie tickets upon subscription to the platform and upgrade to a visa signature card.

Dolapo Orelaja, Head, Consumer Proposition, Access Bank Plc, speaking at a media chat, said introduction of Xclusiveplus followed a survey conducted among the bank’s customers, which revealed a rise in customers’ expenditure on luxury travel, luxury experiences and luxury products.

“We are deepening our relationship with our customers as this proposition is our own little way of adding value to our customers. Our vision for this proposition is to grow the base to 100,000 subscribers by December and I believe we are going to exceed that number because with the merger, we will ensure our customers get to partake in this proposition.”