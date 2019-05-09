Accept responsibility for killings in Nigeria, HURIJE tells Buhari

By Chidi Nkwopara

A call has gone to President Muhammadu Buhari to accept responsibility for the killings across the country.

A human rights and pro-democracy group, Human Right, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation, HURIJE, made the call in a statement by its chairman, Dede Uzor Uzor, saying the call became expedient after their investigative tour of Zamfara and Kaduna States.

He said: “The statistics showed that there was no day in Nigeria 10 persons were not killed. This figure gives an indication of a country in a state of war.”

The group expressed worry that their findings showed that the war was being waged against the citizenry by the Boko Haram sect, herdsmen, bandits and other criminal elements, who appear bent on perpetuating heinous crimes in the country.

According to the statement, “this continuous trend of killings without any serious response from the President is a clear indication that he lacks the political will to address the killings.

“The President should assume full responsibility for the continuous massacre in Zamfara, Yobe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Adamawa, Katsina, Benue, Enugu, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, and in fact, all over Nigeria.

“No fewer than 15 states are in a state of war in the country.”

He recalled that the President took $1 billion from the Federation Account to fight insecurity in the country during the last budgetary allocation but the menace has continued unabated.

The group described as “hypocritical”, Buhari’s condemnation of the killing in Sri Lanka of over 200 in churches, but blatantly failed to visit the scenes of the brutal killing of soldiers and innocent citizens in Nigeria.