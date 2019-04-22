Yobe records peaceful Easter

Christian faithful in Damaturu on Monday celebrated the Easter peacefully without breach of peace and security.

A NAN correspondent who went round the metropolis reports that the faithful trooped to churches in the Jerusalem area of the state capital.

Mrs Agnes Ishaya, who worshipped at the Catholic church, said “we had a free Easter service without any fear of disruption of peace”.

Mr Musa John, another worshipper, said “there has been tremendous improvement in peace and security generally in the state.

“Unlike in the past when both Christians and Muslims go to places of worship with fear, we now go without fears”.

Musa commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for the improved security across the state.

“We have to give honour to whom honour is due, we in Yobe have every reason to commend the Buhari administration and the security forces for the improved security,” he said.

Mr Richard Okoye, a trader, said he returned to the state following improvement of peace and security.

“I and many others who initially left are back and doing our legitimate businesses without any intimidation or threat to peace.

“We have used the Easter season to pray for peace to reign in Yobe, Nigeria and the world ar at large.

“We also prayed for our leaders to be guided aright for Nigeria to gain greatness,” he said.