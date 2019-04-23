Work resumes in Osun after Easter holidays

Workers in Osun, on Tuesday, returned to work after observing public holidays to celebrate the Easter.

Reports have it that scores of the state civil servants have reported in their offices at the state secretariat in Abere, Osogbo.

The workers were seen in small groups discussing and exchanging greetings with one another.

NAN’s visit to some federal establishments in the state also revealed that Federal Civil Servants operating in the state were also back to their duty posts.

Similarly, commercial banks in Osogbo were opened for business with customers going into the banks to make transactions.

Also at the Olorunda and Osogbo Local Government Secretariats both in Osogbo, work had resumed, as some workers were seen cleaning their offices for the day’s work.

A federal civil servant, Mr Abiodun Timothy, who spoke with NAN, said the holiday afforded him time to stay with his family; to enjoy the Easter break together.

Timothy said though, the celebration was in low key, he was, however, happy because of the renewed hope the approval of the minimum wage by President Muhammadu Buhari, had brought to civil servants.

“Though, the celebration was low keyed, the news that the president had signed the minimum wage was what spiced up the holiday for me.

“It is as if after the celebration, I will just receive a new alert with the new salary payment.

“That feeling, and the hope of salvation that the Easter is all about, gave me the full joy of the holiday,” he said.

Mrs Morakinyo Oluwatoyin, a council worker, said people should not see the holiday for merry making alone but learn from the significance of Easter as a period of sober reflection, God’s love and sacrifice for the redemption of humanity.

“We must realise God’s love for us and reflect same in our dealings with others, as we strive to live a selfless life, pleasing to God,” Oluwatoyin said.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government last week declared Friday and Monday as public holidays to enable Christians to celebrate the Easter.