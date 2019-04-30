WMD: New insect repellent debuts from Mouka Ltd

By Chioma Obinna

Nigerians who are not comfortable sleeping under Insecticide Treated Bed Nets, ITNs, now have a choice as Mouka Limited, last week introduced an innovative range of insect repellents as part of activities to mark the 2019 World Malaria Day in Lagos.

Presenting the product, Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy said the launch of Mouka Mozzi Insect Repellents which create a protective halo from mosquitoes, is the company’s contribution towards the global campaign against malaria.

In addition to mosquitoes, the product provides protection from bedbugs, mould, bacteria spores, spiders, cockroaches and dust mites.

With each application, a consumer can enjoy 24 hours protection for up to three months.

In an assessment and evaluation, Dr Omoniyi Kayode Yemitan, said the products are safe for all members of the family including pregnant women and young children.

Yemitan, who is of the Department of Pharmacology, Therapeutic and Toxicology at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, explained that the active ingredient in Mouka Mozziis was extracted from plants which makes it non-hazardous for humans.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris who was represented by the state Malaria Elimination Programme Manager, Dr. Abimbola Osinowo said the state government has renewed its commitment to tackling malaria using a multidirectional approach including environmental management and integrated vector control for prevention of malaria, adding that Mouka has taken a step in the right direction with the production of its repellents.

“As you are all aware, malaria is endemic in Lagos State and it poses major challenge as it impedes human development.

It is both a cause and consequence of underdevelopment and remains one of the leading causes of morbidity in the state,” Idris said.

Speaking, the Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Dr Saliu Olugbenga Oseni, represented by Dr. Sodipo Oluwajimi, noted: “I am particularly happy that this product is borne out of R& D in Nigeria, and the fact that it is an indigenous product is really commendable. We are willing to endorse the product,” he declared.

The product has been officially launched in Abuja and Enugu.