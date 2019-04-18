We love Buhari – IDPs

By Nwafor Sunday with Agency report

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMI) on Thursday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for coming to their rescue when they had no hope.

IDPs in Kisi, Oyo State lauded him for providing them with items worth N10 million. NCRMI’s Assistant Director of Procurement, Mrs Funmilayo Bara, told newsmen in Lagos after the distribution that the IDPs had relocated to Benue and Nassarawa States.

Bara, who spoke on behalf of NCRMI’s Commissioner, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, said that about 280 internally displaced persons had also called for more support from Buhari.

“As part of the commission’s ongoing support for IDPs, refugees and persons of concern, the commission last Tuesday distributed non-food items worth N10 million to 280 IDPs in Kisi, Oyo State.

“The IDPs were very happy and expressed their appreciation to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari for remembering them.

“The IDPs also thanked our Honourable Federal Commissioner, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, for her unrelenting effort at ensuring that they are comfortable wherever they found themselves.

“But these IDPs are again appealing to the President to also provide them with more amenities, building materials, medical facilities, means of livelihood and empowerment programmes,’’ she said.

Bara said that it was Rev. Father Sylvester Odurinde that discovered the 280 IDPs in Kisi, after activities of insurgency forced them to leave the North East.

She also expressed the commission’s appreciation to the good people of Kisi and the Chairman of Irepo Local Government Area, Mr Adediran Suleiman, for receiving the IDPs.

Bara said that it was obvious that only few of the IDPs would want to return to their places in the North-East in the near future.