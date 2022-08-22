As part of activities to commemorate World Humanitarian Day, President Mohammadu Buhari has visited skills acquisition programmes powered by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) in Maidugiri, Borno State.

Speaking during the exhibition of skills acquisition programmes,the NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said “the IDPs and returnees were trained in various skills including cap knitting, Tailoring, Shoe making, Hairdressing, make-up and cosmetology, Barbing, carpentry, web and graphics design, welding, art painting, Tiling among others and Starter packs were also given to all the beneficiaries at the event.

The Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, and Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum accompanied President Buhari as he toured the pavilion.

RELATED NEWS