The spokesperson for the Governor of Kogi State, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo has accused the opposition of plans to assassinate him after exposing “the corruption that almost killed the state for 13 years”.

Fanwo disclosed this while reacting to the attack on his official car in Lokoja, Thursday. He said some people are not comfortable with the way he exposed their maladministration in the past.

“It is unfortunate that those who accuse others of violence without proof are now after my life. I have touched their corrupt sore and they are responding violently.

“I will remain unbroken and more committed to the task of reshaping Kogi by reporting Government activities and rallying our people behind the truth as represented by the Governor Yahaya Bello Administration.

“The unfortunate attack on my vehicle is a mark of cowardice by those who have lost the debate and now resorting to violence. They told the world the Governor has done nothing and now that we have told the world what the Governor is doing, now that the people have spoken on what government has done for them, they are now trying to reign terror on the purveyors of the good the GYB Administration has done”.

Fanwo called on security agents to unravel the mystery behind the attack on him, saying someone had already threatened on a national television that they are ready for violence.

He said: “I will appreciate if our law enforcement agents can look into the attack with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to book. A PDP leader had already threatened on a national television last week that they are ready for violence. And this week, violence was waged on me.

“He should be held responsible if anything happens to me or any member of my family and even every member of the GYB Political Family”.

It would be recalled that the vehicle of Hon Fanwo was attacked yesterday while his Personal Assistant was on his way back to Lokoja Township from Kabba Junction Area after attending a meeting.

Mr Timothy Aloko told newsmen that he took the vehicle to the meeting with the aim of fueling it on his way back ahead of a ceremonial engagement in Kogi West.

He was attacked by gunmen demanding for the whereabouts of the DG Media, and also shot at the vehicle.

