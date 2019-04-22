Breaking News
‘Seek Jesus, not man, for solutions to your challenges’

On 12:43 pm

Pastor  Timothy Bakare has charged Christians to  always seek and look up to  the risen Christ, instead of man, for solutions to their challenges.

Bakare, the Zonal Superintendent of the  Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Ibukun , Iloro Zonal Headquarters, gave the advice on Monday in Ile-Ife, Osun.

It was  during the Galilee Service at the Christ Apostolic Church,  Alakowe Mountain, Ile Funfun, Alakowe area, along Ife/ Ilesa Road, Ile-Ife.

Bakare said that Christians should believe in Jesus Christ as their  saviour because he resurrected from the dead on the third day after he was crucified by his persecutors.

He  said that  those Christians  who were  going to churches  for wonders and miracles, and not after the salvation of their souls,should stop it.

He also advised those seeking ministers of God, and not  for Jesus  ChristChris died for them on the cross of Calvary should have a rethink.

According to him, some Christians are asking, but not receiving, because they are looking for revivalists, not their saviour:Jesus Christ.

He admonished them  that as they were celebrating the  2019 edition of  Easter,they should  continue to look  for Jesus, the author and finisher of their faith.

The cleric advised Christians to always put their trust in the Lord, and  receive the Holy Spirit which is the power of God that would  be leading them aright.

According to him, all powers in heaven and on earth belong to Jesus Christ and because he is merciful and have good plans for all and sundry, they should believe in him.

Bakare advised Christians to always appreciate Jesus Christ for accepting  to pay the ransom for their sins through his crucifixion.


