‘Seek Jesus, not man, for solutions to your challenges’

Pastor Timothy Bakare has charged Christians to always seek and look up to the risen Christ, instead of man, for solutions to their challenges.

Bakare, the Zonal Superintendent of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Ibukun , Iloro Zonal Headquarters, gave the advice on Monday in Ile-Ife, Osun.

It was during the Galilee Service at the Christ Apostolic Church, Alakowe Mountain, Ile Funfun, Alakowe area, along Ife/ Ilesa Road, Ile-Ife.

If we don’t change our mindset, Nigeria can’t achieve excellence – Pastor Akinola

Bakare said that Christians should believe in Jesus Christ as their saviour because he resurrected from the dead on the third day after he was crucified by his persecutors.

He said that those Christians who were going to churches for wonders and miracles, and not after the salvation of their souls,should stop it.

He also advised those seeking ministers of God, and not for Jesus ChristChris died for them on the cross of Calvary should have a rethink.

I saw Jesus in Notre Dame Cathedral flames, woman recounts

According to him, some Christians are asking, but not receiving, because they are looking for revivalists, not their saviour:Jesus Christ.

He admonished them that as they were celebrating the 2019 edition of Easter,they should continue to look for Jesus, the author and finisher of their faith.

The cleric advised Christians to always put their trust in the Lord, and receive the Holy Spirit which is the power of God that would be leading them aright.

According to him, all powers in heaven and on earth belong to Jesus Christ and because he is merciful and have good plans for all and sundry, they should believe in him.

Bakare advised Christians to always appreciate Jesus Christ for accepting to pay the ransom for their sins through his crucifixion.