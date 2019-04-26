Porsche Centre Lagos welcomes third generation cayenne

By Theodore Opara

THE latest generation of Porsche’s most successful SUV model line is now available in Nigeria, continuing its triumphant story since 2002 when it debuted as Porsche’s first off-road variant and first vehicle in the German automaker’s line with four doors.

The arrival of the brand’s flagship SUV was first celebrated at a special media event held by Porsche Centre Lagos, the premium vehicle division of Stallion Motors Limited.

Completely redesigned from ground to up, the Cayenne brings closer its racetrack roots and offers greater versatility and more performance than ever before. Available in three powerful turbocharged, engines, enhanced chassis systems, a range off-road modes and a sharper design underpin the model’s credentials as a true sports car in its segment.

Additional enhancements to the latest generation also include intelligent assistance systems and more connectivity features aimed at offering improved driver and passenger comfort.

General Manager Porsche Centre, Lagos, Mr. Anurag Shah, said: “Since its initial launch, the Cayenne has been one of the most popular models in Nigeria, and I have no doubt that the third generation, which offers even more sports car performance and practicality, will continue this success story.

Cayenne’s versatility

“For me, the new Cayenne’s versatility is truly unique. It is at home on any road, but it is equally ready to explore new terrain. It enjoys a short sprint as much as a long road trip, and the commute to work as much as a lap on the track.

It is capable of producing a superb drive experience virtually anywhere, and that is really what sets the Cayenne apart from any other SUV. We’re very excited to be welcoming it to Nigeria today.”

According to the general manager, no two Porsche Cayenne are the same just as people have ther individual taste, the Cayenne is ordered to the taste of the customer depending on what the needs in his Cayenne.

Performance-driven engines

The third generation model range combines powerful and efficient engines with a new, responsive eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox which enhances capabilities thanks to shorter response times and sportier ratios in the lower gears.

The six-cylinder turbo engine of the Cayenne delivers 450 Nm of torque and 340 hp, a 40 hp increase on its predecessor. It reaches 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, or just 5.9 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package, and has a top speed of 245 km/h.

The Cayenne S is powered by a 2.9-litre, biturbo-charged V6 engine with 440 hp (an increase of 20 hp) and 550 Nm of torque. It reaches 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds (4.9 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package) and boasts a top speed of 265 km/h.

With its 550 hp biturbo eight-cylinder engine, the Cayenne Turbo is the top model in the new generation and exceeds the engine of its predecessor by 30 hp, while the maximum torque of 770 Nm represents an increase of 20 Nm. It accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds (or 3.9 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package), and achieves a top speed of 286 km/h.