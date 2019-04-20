Police deploy over 2000 personnel for surveillance during Easter

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Ahead of the Easter celebrations in Plateau State, the State Police Command has deployed 2,211 of its personnel to safeguard lives and property even as the command advised citizens to be security conscious to avoid losing valuables to those bent on circumventing the law.

The command in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Mathias Tyopev also assured fun-seekers that adequate preparations have been put in place to ensure they have a hitch-free celebrations.

According to Tyopev, “In line with its core constitutional mandate of safe guarding lives and property of citizens, the State Police Command has marshalled out two thousand two hundred and eleven (2,211) personnel comprising 45 SPOs, 258 Inspectors, 1832 Rank and File as well as 76 Traffic Wardens for the Easter celebration, 2019.

Police decry rising spate of car theft in Plateau

“The Command is also not unmindful of the Jos Carnival 2019. We have also prepared adequately for the students that will be coming back to Jos for their Easter holidays and the visitors who may be in Plateau to enjoy the break. All of you are covered in our operation order.

“The Command wants to advise at this juncture that while going out for church activities or other outings, families should endeavour to leave at least one person at home so as to deter criminals who break into other people’s houses whenever they are not in to steal.

“The Command pleads with residents of Plateau State to be security conscious and call the Police on the following telephone numbers while in distress: 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844.”