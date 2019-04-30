Ooni’s cultural ambassador advocates unity among women

The Ooni of Ife’s cultural ambassador to Queen Moremi Ajasoro (QMA), Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, has advised women to build love among one another to further boost gender protection.

Ademiluyi disclosed this to newsmen at the ongoing Queen Moremi Ajasoro musical dramatisation holding at the Terra Kulture in Lagos.

According to her, women yearn for support from men, they want men to praise them but women themselves are not ready to assist one another to progress.

She said that it was important for women to understand the need to express love and unity among one another.

“To earn societal respect, be it in equality or in any other conversation, there is the need for them to show more love and togetherness.

“This will help them to lift one another up and thus reduce their struggles.

“Women have to understand that you can catch more flies with honey than you can with vinegar,” she said.

Ademiluyi noted that it was only where unity exists that one could achieve more and learn how to stop the generational cycle of pull her down syndrome.

“Action speaks louder than words, it is not just enough to say or use hash tags on social media that preach support among women, it takes real action to achieve this.

“Some women try to pull others down. If this is happening among women, how do we expect men to support us?

“ Women need to change that mindset in the first place.

“And until that narrative changes, we will still be where we are,” she said.

She said that the gender challenge manifested in the story of the legendary Queen Moremi Ajasoro, where her fellow women frustrated her life until she ended up committing suicide.

“The story of Queen Moremi Ajasoro, after her victorious return from the land of the attackers of Ife, her later being crowned as the queen consort of Ooni Oranmiyan, ended on a tragic note.

“Some of the women of Ife ganged up against Moremi, taunted her as being childless and all these frustrations forced her to commit suicide.

“This was despite the fact that she had given her only son, Oluorogbo, as a sacrifice to Esiminrin River to save the people of Ife.’’

The princess said that she was also using the story of Moremi to encourage women to support their fellow women instead of pulling them down.

She said that she was always sad anytime she heard of the extent of disconnect among women, most especially, the rate at which women were attempting to outwit one another.

Ademiluyi urged women not to involve in any activity that would frustrate their fellow women but should always encourage them.