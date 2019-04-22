Minimum Wage approval, Buhari’s Pay-Back to Masses – Group

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE Buhari Support Organisation, BSO, Enugu State Chapter has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the new N30, 000 minimum wage into law.

State Chairman of BSO, Chief Anike Nwoga, said President Buhari’s name would now go down in the annals of history as the most masses and labour friendly President ever in Nigeria.

The group, which championed the re-election of President Buhari, said Mr President has paid back to masses who had supported him serially since his first presidential election in 2003, by signing the N30,000 minimum wage into law.

“BSO salutes President Buhari for taking into cognisance the fact that his main voters are low cadre workers, farmers, artisans and house wives who make up to 50% of the 84 million INEC’s registered voters; hence he signed a holistic nationwide minimum wage bill into law.”

Going further Chief Nwoga said, “BSO applauds this uncommon reward to Nigerian masses, as it covers local government, state, federal and even private sector employers of more than 25 workers.

“We appeal to local government, state and private sector employers within this category to diligently honour and implement the N30,000 minimum wage.

“This is a win-win scenario, for it not only rhymes with the provision of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which states clearly that the primary purpose of government is the welfare and security of the people, but will usher in prosperity.”