Kidnapping: Katsina resident foil attack, kill gang member

Kidnapping

By Bashir Bello

Kidnapping – Residents of Unguwar Bello in Kafur local government area of Katsina State have succeeded in foiling an attempt by suspected kidnappers to kidnap one of their own in the area and in the process killing a member of the gang.

The Spokesperson of the state’s police command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident which he said happened in the wee hours of Tuesday.

SP Isah said the kidnappers stormed the area, shooting sporadically but were resisted by people of the area.

3 abducted INEC ad hoc staff freed in Katsina

Although the suspected kidnapper, he said is yet to be identified.

According to him, “At about 2:00am today, the bandits attacked the village with guns, shooting sporadically but the villagers resisted the attack.

“One of the bandits was overpowered by the locals and killed before the police arrived the village.

“But the police have evacuated the corpse to the General hoyspital, Kafur,” SP Isah said.

VANGUARD