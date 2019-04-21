Infinix unveils Zero 6 smartphone

By Emeka Aginam

…Lucky consumers to Visit South Africa

Africa’s leading intelligent smartphone maker, Infinix Mobility has officially unveiled the Zero 6 smartphone into the Nigerian market at an event which took place in Lagos in the present of consumers and tech savvy Nigerians recently.

Also, infinix Mobility in partnership with South African Tourism has promised to take a number of X-fans to South Africa to discover SA through the lens of the Zero 6 All-time Intelligent Camera.

The company stated that the latest addition to the Infinix flagship Zero line is builds on the Infinix Zero legacy of integrating best-in-class latest smartphone technology, thus delivering an assembly of features that display intelligence especially in taking professional-level photos and videos.

Why we emerged with Alternative Evacuation Technology – Nestoil

According to phone maker the new release emphasizes Infinix’s resolve in leading the market through unique product offerings in the form of intelligently crafted smartphones with features that adequately address the needs of their young target audience, and creates an all-round immersive experience for its users.

Speaking at the launch, Marketing Communications Manager, Tayo Odunowo said: “The Zero 6 is an intelligent smartphone from Infinix Mobility with ace cameras and bleeding-edge technology carefully crafted to give consumers a whole new stunning, immersive smartphone experience through its wider and better view display, amazing photo and video capturing abilities, high-powered performance, precise AI technology and so much more”

The Infinix Zero 6 is assembled in a well-crafted sleek build and dons a 6.2-inch Full HD notch screen with infinity display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 3650mAh battery with 3A XCharge – Infinix’s exclusive fast-charge technology, and an All-time Intelligent 20MP A.I selfie camera and 12MP+24MP dual rear cameras, capable of capturing moments excellently both in day and night time.