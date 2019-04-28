Heavy security, as APC narrowly wins Reps rerun election in Lagos

The supplementary election was conducted in 71 polling units across eight wards in the constituency following the inconclusive February 23 House of Representatives election.

Taiwo defeated the incumbent and close rival, Rita Orji, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with narrow margin.

The Independent Electoral Commission INEC, in declaring Taiwo of the APC, as winner of the Ajeromi Ifelodun Federal House of Representatives rerun, the Returning Officer for the Constituency, Prof Mathew Ilori, from University of Lagos, made the declaration this at INEC Collation Centre in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government. According to Ilori, Taiwo emerged and returned elected with 36,115 votes to defeat Orji candidate of the PDP, who polled 32,557 votes.

Earlier, there was mild drama when so me voters in the area attacked journalists in some polling units during the Lagos supplementary election shouting, “we don’t want media in this place.”

Some of its correspondents were nearly beaten up at Polling Unit 002, Turner Street in Ward 10, Mosafejo area of the constituency.

“Don’t take our picture, we don’t want media. We will destroy your phone. We will punch out your eye,” the aggrieved voters shouted at the reporters.

The police officers on election duty at the unit, who could not guarantee safety of the reporters had to tell them to leave the centre.

Some elders at the unit also appealed to journalists to leave the area saying: “This place is delicate and very tensed”.

The journalists had to run for their lives by vacating the poling unit.

However, it was gathered from one Mr Ganiyu Balogun, an APC agent at one of the units that the electoral officers and materials arrived early and voting commenced at exactly 8 a.m.

“There is no rancour, everything is peaceful because we are one. We are expecting a large turnout,” Balogun said.

Also, Adekunle Adebayo, the PDP agent said: “There is no problem as at now, we are okay with the turnout.”

It was also recorded that voters’ turnout was impressive at PU 081 in Asibejo Street, PU 084 and 085 at Ashafa Street as well as PU 086 at Oguntokun Street, all in Ward 5, Tolu Area in Ajeromi- Ifelodun LGA.