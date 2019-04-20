Easter: Umahi tasks Christians on peace, unity

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has charged Christians in the country to use the occasion of the 2019 Easter celebration to reflect on the essence of Christ ‘s death and resurrection and pursue peace and unity of the country.

Umahi gave the charge in his Easter message sent in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emma Uzo, in Abakaliki on Saturday.

Buhari condoles with France, Christendom over Notre Dame fire

The governor, who is the chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, said that the Easter festivity was important in Christian calendar because it reminded Christians of the highest form of sacrifice made by Jesus Christ when He laid his life for sinners for redemption of sin.

“As Christians all over the world celebrate Easter marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Christians should use the solemnity of the season to heal all wounds arising from the last elections in the country.

“Christians should emulate the virtues of Jesus and strive hard to live in peace and unity with one another.

“This year’s Easter is apt as it presents clear opportunity for Christians and Nigerians in general to heal the country and make peace with one another as the only panacea to development,” Umahi said.

He said Easter as the solemnity of the celebration of highest sacrifice made by Christ by accepting to die for mankind, should serve as pointer to all Christians in the country to make sacrifices for the peace and unity of the country.

Easter : Atiku urges Nigerians to remember security personnel, less privileged

He also said that the period should be used for the healing of all wounds arising from the last general elections in the country.

The governor said there was no sacrifice too much to make to achieve peace and called on Christians to emulate Jesus by giving all, adding that all that was not given is lost and prayed God to continue to sustain mankind in His everlasting love.

He acknowledged that the country had been greatly wounded by various divisive political tendencies but insisted that this year’s Easter should be the season to addressing all these challenges that faced us as a people.

He further urged the people to continue to live in peace and learn to forgive one another in the spirit of Easter.