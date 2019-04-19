Easter: Secondus urges prayers for Nigeria

.Says country still under siege

By Dirisu Yakubu

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has urged Nigerians to use the period of Easter to intensify their prayers, saying that Jesus Christ is Lord of justice.

Secondus stated this in an Easter message released on good Friday from his media office in Abuja. According to him, Nigerians should not allow the prevailing hardship in the country and the “unjust outcome of 2019 election affect their spirit of love, brotherliness, and peaceful co-existence.”

ALSO READ: NYSC: 8 corps members renounce cultism, drug abuse at close of orientation

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said the country is clearly under siege from all corners and said that the period of Easter provides a good opportunity for Nigerians to pray more to God to send succour to alleviate their sufferings.

He urged Nigerians to use the event to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism, and unity for the desired national development.

“We must allow the spirit of this season embedded in love, charity, and forgiveness to control our thoughts and actions as we seek God’s face for our country

“Nigerians Christians must allow the solemnness of the last 40 days of fasting and prayers to influence their thoughts and actions in relating with one another,” the statement read in part.

According to Prince Secondus, the Lenten period that just ended offered incalculable lessons in love, humility, and forgiveness which should guide our way of living irrespective of religion, ethnic and political differences and help in ushering in a new and adorable era where bitterness and hatred are absent.

The PDP boss further admonished Nigerians to use this period to think deeply at the state of the nation with a view to finding a lasting solution to the country’s challenges.

Prince Secondus said that despite the impunity, and the alleged debasing of critical institutions like the Judiciary and the legislature by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration and the “brazen show of power by the political leaders, Children of the resurrected Christ knows that God is on the throne in our lives in this country and will show who he is at his own time.”

Vanguard