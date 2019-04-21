Easter: RCCG tasks Christians on service to humanity

Pastor David Olubunmi, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Mount Zion Cathedral, Bolumole, Ibadan, has urged Christians to dedicate this year’s Easter to the pure worship of God and service to humanity.

Olubunmi made the plea in Ibadan on Sunday during the special Easter service of the church.

He noted that it was deliberate and necessary in such a season for Christians to raise their voices to praise, thank and worship God for the sacrifice Jesus made for mankind.

According to him, the conquering of death on the cross of Calvary by Jesus had given Christians total victory.

The cleric, who picked his sermon text from Luke 2: 40-42, called on Christians to always learn to face reality and shun all forms of assumptions.

“Many of us assume so much about our lives. When you assume too much in life, you will not progress but retrogress. Assumption can cost you an extra journey to reach your destiny.

“Follow the examples of Jesus and live selflessly to the glory of God.

“We can’t claim to love Him, yet serve Him at our own convenient time, it wasn’t convenient for Jesus on the cross but He suffered, persevered and finally conquered.

“We should, therefore, follow His steps because our victory is sure through Him and in Him, if we suffer from Him, we shall also be glorified with Him.

“The only thing that guarantees you as a child of God is when you receive power to overcome sin, the power of resurrection is available for us, only if we tap into it,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Easter is observed by Christians for three days, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, on Good Friday and his resurrection from the dead on the third day being a Sunday. (NAN)