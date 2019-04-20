Easter : PDP urges prayers for national rebirth

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday called on Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebrations to pray for national rebirth and the fulfillment of their aspiration for a safe and prosperous nation where love, truth and justice will prevail.



The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbinditan said “the Easter festival, which marks the celebration of the resurrection of the Jesus Christ from the dead, offers great lessons on the inevitable victory of life over death; truth over falsehood; light over darkness and freedom over captivity.

“Nigerians must therefore use this occasion to rekindle their bonds of love, unity and oneness of purpose while standing firm against oppressive forces that are using intimidation, lies, institutional manipulations, propaganda and deprivation in their desperation to divide, subjugate and ultimately subvert our will as a people.”

The statement also added that “the message of Easter amply demonstrates to us that no matter how long evil, falsehood or darkness appears to thrive in the life of a people; good, truth and the light will always prevail at the end of the day.

“Nigerians must therefore remain optimistic in their undying expectation and hope that the presidential mandate, which they freely gave to Atiku Abubakar, will be retrieved at the tribunal as a pathway to national rebirth and the return of our nation to the path of unity, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

“The PDP also calls on Nigerians to, in their usual brotherliness, use the occasion to show love to one another, particularly to victims of insurgency and bloodletting that have been ravaging our nation in the last four years.”